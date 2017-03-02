Falcons’ Austin OCAA All-Rookie Selection

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Falcons Men’s Basketball student-athlete DeAndre Austin (Toronto, ON) was honoured this evening for his accomplishments this season as the OCAA handed out their 2016-17 league awards at the Men’s Basketball Championship Banquet at Centennial College.

Austin, in his first year with the Falcons, was named a member of the OCAA All-Rookie team. In 15 games this season, Austin averaged 10.7 points per game (4th on Fanshawe), 4.6 rebounds per game (4th on Fanshawe) and 2.6 assists per game (3rd on Fanshawe). He has had an immediate impact on the program, helping the Falcons get to the OCAA playoffs.

The Falcons first game at the OCAA Provincial Championship takes place tomorrow, Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m., when they look to upset the CCAA #6 ranked George Brown Huskies (19-1) in the quarter final.