Falcons At Canadian College Curling Championships

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Women’s and Men’s Curling teams are headed to the CCAA National Championships on March 22-25 in Camrose, Alberta, hosted by Augustana College. In total, eight women’s and eight men’s teams from across the country will compete in the tournament, all with the goal of being crowned the 2017 CCAA National Champions. The round-robin competition begins on Wednesday morning, with the first draw beginning at 11am EST. The Gold Medal games for both the Women’s and Men’s divisions, will take place on Saturday, March 26 at 4:30pm EST.

The Fanshawe Women’s team is comprised of skip Sara Westman (St. Thomas, ON), vice Kaitlyn Poirier (Sioux Lookout, ON), second Janelle Shapton (Exeter, ON), second Samantha Lees (St. Thomas, ON) and lead Isabelle Allan (Carp, ON). The Men’s team is made up of skip Charlie Richard (Woodstock, ON), vice Tyler Twining (Owen Sound, ON), second Brady St. Louis (St. Mary’s, ON), lead Brandon Twining (Owen Sound, ON) and lead Eric Jones (Mildmay, ON).

Information such as live scoring, results and standings can be found at the Championship website, http:​//ccaa.​ca/sports/curl/championship/sc​hedule.