Falcons’ Arteaga Wins OCAA Batting Title

Arteaga Makes Fanshawe History with OCAA Batting Title

Fanshawe Falcons Arteaga and Lochert Named OCAA All-Stars

(London, Ontario) – Fanshawe Falcons Men’s Baseball player Carlos Arteaga and Women’s Softball player Jacey Lochert were honoured for their accomplishments this season as the OCAA handed out their 2017 league awards this evening.

Carlos Arteaga – Baseball OCAA League All-Star:

In his fourth season with Fanshawe, Arteaga (London, ON), as a team captain, had another impressive season at shortstop for the Falcons. He won the OCAA batting crown with a .436 average, becoming the first Falcons player to do so. With a team high 55 at bats, Arteaga had 24 hits, 17 RBIs, and 12 runs. He also drew a team-high 13 walks on the season and added four stolen bases, while playing superb defensively.

Jacey Lochert – Softball OCAA League All-Star:

Lochert (Belwood, ON), the team’s captain and shortstop, was one of the most versatile players on the team. She led the Falcons in batting with a .447 average. Lochert finished the season with 38 hits, 21 RBIs and 16 runs in 85 at bats. The third-year player also pitched in 12 games for the Falcons. Lochert was also named the OCAA Softball Athlete of the Week last week for her strong finish to the season.