Falcons Announce 2017-18 Schedules

OCAA Announces 2017-18 Sport Schedules

(London, Ontario) – The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) has announced schedules for the upcoming 2017-18 varsity regular seasons. Fanshawe will look to build off a successful 2016-17 campaign, which saw the Falcons bring home a combined 17 medals, including a record breaking three National Championships.

On Saturday, September 9, the reigning National Championship Baseball team will start their season off against Seneca. The doubleheader games will take place at Aldridge Park, starting at 12pm. That same day, the Softball team will face the Durham Lords, who are the defending OCAA Champions. The Falcons will open up their season at Stronach Park, with game times at 2pm and 4pm.

At the Fanshawe Field, both the Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams will also begin their regular seasons on Saturday, September 9, taking on Niagara at 12pm and 2pm respectively.

Fanshawe’s Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams will host Conestoga on Friday, October 20. The Women’s team will tip off at 6pm and the Men will tip off at 8pm. Lastly, Volleyball will start their season off with a road trip to Sudbury to take on the Cambrian Golden Shield on Saturday, October 21. The Women’s team will take the court first at 6pm, followed by the Men at 8pm.

The Tournament sports schedules have also been released and will begin on Saturday, September 16, when both the Cross Country and Golf teams host their annual OCAA Invitationals. The Badminton team will travel to Humber College for their first competition on October 13-14 and the Curling teams will participate in the Seneca Bonspiel on Saturday, November 25. For more information on each sport’s full season schedule, visit the OCAA website.