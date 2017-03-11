Falcons Advance To National Bronze Medal Match

Falcons Men’s Volleyball Advance to National Bronze Medal Final Today at 6 p.m.

(London, Ontario) – The Fanshawe Falcons have advanced to the CCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship Bronze Medal Final today at 6pm. The Falcons defeated the Camosun Chargers in straight sets (3-0) to punch their ticket to the bronze final. They will match up against the winner of the game between the VIU Mariners and the Medicine Hat Rattlers.

Both the bronze medal game at 6 p.m. and the gold medal final at 8 p.m. will be shown on Rogers TV London (Ch. 13) as well as the Province-wide Rogers Super Sports Pack (Digital Ch. 368).

The tournament coverage is produced by students of the Fanshawe Broadcasting and Television program and is shown in its entirety on FalconsTV.ca and FanshaweTV.ca. There will be wall-to-wall coverage of the Championship, including full game coverage of every game, instantaneous archiving of the matches, as well as special features such as interviews with coaches, captains and player profiles.