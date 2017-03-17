Falcons Added To National Ball Hockey Squad

(London, ON) – The National Ball Hockey Association of Canada announced their rosters for the World Ball Hockey Federation World Championships to be held in Litomerice, Czech Republic, in June 2017.

Three members of the Fanshawe Women’s Hockey program from 2013-15 were selected to the team including goalie Danielle Bailey and defence Natasha King and Rachael Tricker.

Pat Millington, who was with the Fanshawe Men’s Hockey program as both a player and a coach, will be joining the Team Canada Men’s Ball Hockey program as a forward.