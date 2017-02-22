Sledge Team Ontario Trains In London This Weekend

London, ON: Sledge Team Ontario (STO) will be in London February 24-26, 2017, for a weekend – long training camp. London Blizzard players playing for STO are Chris Wood, Dylan Kett and Tom Gabriel. Head Coach Todd Sargeant are also from the Blizzard.

Sledge Team Ontario was formed 10 years ago to give elite sledge hockey players the opportunity to gain high-performance experience outside Ontario Sledge Hockey Association league play. It was created with hopes of developing player’s skills for future national team duty. Since its inception 22 players have played for STO and on the National Team.

STO is preparing for it’s the Canadian Championships to be held in Montreal May 11-14. Last year STO captured the silver medal in a close 2-1 loss to Team Alberta. STO has played two exhibition series this season. In January STO swept the Florida State Bandits in a 3 game series and in December STO lost 3 games to Team Quebec in a close, hard-fought series. After London STO will have one more training camp. That will be held April 21-23 in Barrie.

“This program has proven to be very valuable in the development of elite players in Ontario,” said STO head coach Todd Sargeant. “Players graduating from STO have been well-prepared for playing for our National Team in the World Championships and Paralympic Games”.

Practices will take place at the Western Fair Arena. Times are as follows:

Friday, February 24: 2 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.

Saturday, February 25: 10 a.m. – 10:50 .am.

Sunday, February 26: 10 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

The public is more than welcome to come out and watch all of these ice sessions, which are all free of charge.

For more information on Sledge Team Ontario or the Ontario Sledge Hockey Association contact toddsargeant@hotmail.com or www.ontariosledge.com.