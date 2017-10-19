Two Beefs Offensive All-Stars

October 19, 2017 By:jeffreyreed

The London Beefeaters head to their Ontario Football Conference semifinal playoff game at Hamilton on Saturday with two all-star offensive linemen.

Austin Rowe and George Panageotopolous will help the 5-3 Beefs battle the 5-3 Hurricanes at 4 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field.

London finished the regular season second in the OFC with 10 rushing TDs, and third with 109.7 yards per game.

In the other semifinal Saturday, first-place Windsor AKO Fratmen (7-1) host the 3-5 Ottawa Sooners.

