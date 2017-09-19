Beefs Top Grizzlies 23-7

Story & Photo: London Beefeaters

The Beefeaters got back to their winning ways Saturday night with a 23-7 victory over the GTA Grizzlies at TD Stadium. It was a special night as the Beefeaters were supporting Childcan, an organization helping fight childhood cancer.

The Beefs scored the only touchdown of the first quarter after 8 ½ minutes of play. Following a short GTA punt and a nice 15-yard return by newcomer John Kulker-Grant to the GTA 31-yard line, it took three plays to score the major. Spencer Bollman hauled in a 29-yard pass from Clarke McCallum to get the ball to the 2-yard line and two plays later John Kulker-Grant (pictured above) darted in for the score. Quinn Robinson converted to make it 7-0.

The only scoring of the second quarter was a conceded safety by GTA that made the half-time score 9-0.

GTA made it interesting by scoring six minutes into the third quarter on a 37-yard pass and run play from quarterback Drew Bresco to wideout Justin Oag. Campbell Fair’s conversion closed the gap to 9-7 at that point. The Beefs responded just over two minutes later with a touchdown of their own. Taking the ball at the 54-yard line following GTA’s kickoff, London took four passing plays to get to the end zone. Mark Devlin caught three of those passes, including the touchdown pass of 11-yards. Hayden Amis had a 25-yard catch during the drive. All this was set up by John Kulker-Grant’s 36-yard kick-off return following the GTA major. At the end of three quarters, the score was 16-7.

Midway through the fourth quarter Clarke McCallum found Hayden Amis in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to round out the scoring. Spencer Bollman converted this touchdown and the previous one as regular place kicker, Quinn Johnson, came up limping after making a tackle in the second quarter.

Clarke McCallum finished the evening with 278 passing yards on 17 completions out of 27 attempts. Spencer Bollman had 4 receptions for 102 yards while Mark Devlin hauled in 5 for 73 yards and Hayden Amis had 6 catches for 80 yards. Noah Olynyk and Kennedy Magee each had a reception as well. John Kulker-Grant was the leading ground gainer with 77 yards on 9 carries. Clark McCallum chipped in an additional 44 rushing yards. Again, the defensive points were evenly spread out with Andrew Hawkes, Codey McRoberts, Chase McGee, Julius Ochmann and Oscar Reddecop leading the way.

This week the Beefs prepare for their trip out west to face the Calgary Colts. The team leaves Saturday for the game Sunday at noon. This will be a tough test as the prairie teams have so far won all the games played against the OFC. Our next OFC game is another home game on September 30 against the Ottawa Sooners at TD Stadium.