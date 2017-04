Beefs Release 2017 Schedule

The London Beefeaters have released their 2017 schedule:

August 20 at GTA Grizzlies, Centennial Stadium 1 p.m.

August 26 versus Niagara Raiders, TD Stadium 7 p.m.

September 3 at Niagara Raiders, Kiwanis Field 2 p.m.

September 9 versus Windsor AKO Fratmen, TD Stadium 7 p.m.

September 16 versus GTA Grizzlies, TD Stadium 7 p.m.

September 17 at Calgary Colts, McMahon Stadium 12 noon

September 24 at Calgary Colts, McMahon Stadium 12 noon