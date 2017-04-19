Beefs Off To Calgary For Interconference Gridiron Clash

Six historial games between the PFC and OFC in 2017

For the first time in its long history the CJFL will see teams from the Prairie Conference (PFC) battle teams from the Ontario Conference (OFC) in regular season action as six Interconference games have been scheduled.

Last season the CJFL hosted a pair of successful Interconference games between teams in the BC Conference and teams in the PFC. Despite bad weather and lopsided scores, fans in Chilliwack and Kelowna came out in droves to support the history making games and enjoyed the experience.

This year’s Interconference games will feature a total of 10 teams involved in six games beginning Saturday August 12th.

The Winnipeg Rifles head east to face the Ottawa Sooners in the Nation’s Capital while the Edmonton Huskies travel to Windsor to face the AKO Fratmen. This will be the first time these franchises will face one another and part of an exciting opening weekend for both the PFC and OFC Conferences.

A couple of weeks later another pair of Interconference games will are scheduled, both with Canadian Bowl history attached.

The Regina Thunder will meet the reigning OFC champion Hamilton Hurricanes on Saturday August 26th for the first time in 25 years. The last time they met was the 1993 Canadian Bowl in Regina, that the then Rams won 23-11. These two also met in the 1975 Armadale Cup (now Canadian Bowl) in which the Rams were victorious 38-19. Rewinding this all-time series even further the Hurricanes defeated Regina in the 1972 Leader Post Trophy game (now Canadian Bowl) 33-8.

The second match-up that day features the defending national champion Saskatoon Hilltops hosting the Ottawa Sooners in a rematch of the 1991 Canadian Bowl. It was a title game that the Hilltops won 41-27 on their home field in Saskatoon.

The final pair of CJFL Interconference games this season will fall the weekend of September 23-24. The Hurricanes travel west to meet the Edmonton Wildcats for the first time in exactly 40 years. Back in the 1977 Armadale Cup the Wildcats shutout the Hurricanes 28-0 in their only other meeting to win the national title.

Then Sunday the 24th the Calgary Colts will host the London Beefeaters for the first time in CJFL history.

Each of the six games will offer historical significance and will no doubt create a buzz of excitement not only within those communities, but also across the entire CJFL.

The full schedule featuring all three Conferences will be release tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:00am EST/7:00am PST.