Beefs Crushed In Calgary
Sunday in Calgary, the London Beefeaters were defenseless against the Colts, 58-0 winners at McMahon Stadium.
London falls to 4-2 on the season.
Next Game: Saturday, September 30 versus Ottawa Sooners at TD Stadium.
