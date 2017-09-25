Beefs Crushed In Calgary

September 25, 2017

Sunday in Calgary, the London Beefeaters were defenseless against the Colts, 58-0 winners at McMahon Stadium.

London falls to 4-2 on the season.

Next Game: Saturday, September 30 versus Ottawa Sooners at TD Stadium.

Beefeaters

