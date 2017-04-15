London’s Julie Dorssers World Pinball Champion

London is now home to a world championship pinball competitor.

Julie Dorssers won the women’s division of the Professional and Amateur Pinball Association (PAPA) world championships at the association’s world headquarters in Carnegie, Pa. outside Pittsburgh. A registered massage therapist, Dorssers beat about 50 other competitors to claim the crown. Her championship game totalled more than 250,000 points.

The PAPA 19 World Championships ran from April 7 through April 10. It’s the only time of the year that the association and its 500-plus pinball machines, plus 200 arcade games, are open to the public.

The Forest City is home to the London Ontario Pinball League.