Stars On Ice show visits London’s Budweiser Gardens Sunday at 4 p.m.

Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko, Patrick Chan and Jeffrey Buttle won a collective 23 Canadian men’s figure skating championship titles.

Also appearing are London’s Tessa Virtue and Ilderton’s Scott Moir, performing their final three shows of the year.

Tickets are $27. Visit www.starsonice.ca or www.budweisergardens.com.