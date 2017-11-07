Inch Keynote Speaker At BBB Biz Integrity Awards

Peter Inch of Curling Canada Board of Governors keynote speaker at BBB Business Integrity Awards

Peter Inch, the Past-Chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors, will be the keynote speaker when the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Ontario hands out its annual Integrity Awards Thursday.

The BBB Business Integrity Awards, scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in London, have been presented annually since 1998, and honour companies that demonstrate best practices in leadership character and high standards of organizational ethics that benefits their customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and communities.

Inch, who served as Chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors for the 2016-17 season, has lived in London for nearly 20 years, and is general manager of the London location of Roy Inch & Sons – A Service Experts Company, which has been in business for 90 years.

Among his many honours, Inch has received such accolades as the 2007 Mayor of London New Year’s Honours List for Outstanding Contributions to Sports in the City of London, the 2011 Sports Person of the Year presented at the Rogers Sports Celebrity Dinner & Awards, the 2012 London Convention Centre Ambassador Award, the 2014 Lifetime Membership Award from the St. Thomas Curling Club, and to top it all off, in 2018 he will be inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame as a builder upon completing his final year with the Board of Governors.