Continental Cup Single-Draw Tickets On Sale Thursday

Single-draw tickets go on sale Thursday for World Financial Group Continental Cup

There’s a good chance you’ll be seeing a 2018 gold-medallist on the ice at the 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup, presented by Service Experts, Jan. 11-14 at The Sports Centre at Western Fair District.

So, with single-draw tickets going on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, curling fans need to act quickly if they want to see a Winter Olympics curling preview in London, Ont.

Full-event ticket packages sold extremely well, so if you’d like to pick and choose which draws you attend at curling’s version of the Ryder Cup, you’ll need to be ready on Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at the new ticket offers:

•Morning draws (1, 4, and 7), Thursday, Jan. 11-Saturday, Jan. 13: $19.50

•Weekday afternoon draws (2 and 5), Thursday, Jan. 11-Friday, Jan. 12: $27.50

•Weekday evening draws (3 and 6), Thursday, Jan. 11-Friday, Jan. 12: $37.50

•Saturday afternoon and evening draws (8 and 9): $37.50

•Sunday afternoon and evening draws (10 and 11): $42.50

All ticket packages are subject to standard ticket service fees.

Tickets are available online at curling.ca/tickets or by phone 1-855-985-5000.

Team North America, coached by Rick Lang and captained by Al Hackner (both of Thunder Bay, Ont.), will be taking on Team World, coached by Fredrik Lindberg (Sweden) and captained by David Murdoch (Scotland) over four days of competition in traditional team games, mixed doubles games and skins games.

All six teams coming from overseas have booked their tickets for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea: Sweden’s Niklas Edin and Anna Hasselborg, Switzerland’s Peter de Cruz and Silvana Tirinzoni, Norway’s Thomas Ulsrud and Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa.

Team North America still has some missing pieces, as the winning men’s and women’s teams from the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials Dec. 2-10 in Ottawa and the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials Nov. 11-18 in Omaha, Neb., will join reigning world champs Brad Gushue of St. John’s and Rachel Homan of Ottawa on Team North America.

There’s an added element to this year’s World Financial Group Continental Cup as the first Canada-Brazil men’s challenge round will take place to decide who goes to the World Men’s Championship next April in Las Vegas.

Canada will play Brazil in a best-of-five series, to be played alongside the WFG Continental Cup at The Sports Centre at Western Fair District, with the winner qualifying for the World Championship.

Teams won’t be confirmed until late December, but the tentative schedule of games looks like this (all times Eastern):

•Game 1, Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

•Game 2, Friday, Jan. 12, 2:30 p.m.

•Game 3, Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

•Game 4 (if necessary), Saturday, Jan. 13, 2:30 p.m.

•Game 5 (if necessary), Saturday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

During the event, be sure to visit the World Famous Patch, which will be located a short walk away from the arena at the Carousel Room at the Western Fair District, where there will be opportunities to meet face-to-face with the athletes, in addition to live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the entire family.

For the first time, the Patch will be cashless; tokens won’t be used or accepted.

There are still a few openings for volunteers. Visit here.