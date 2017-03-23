Memorial Pool Tournament Aids Teen Challenge

March 23, 2017

A three-day 9-ball tournament will again this weekend include amateurs and professionals at Strokers Billiards in London.

The tourney is held in memory of Jamie Weaver, who died of a heart infection in 2011 after battling drug abuse. About 130 competitors, including last year’s winner, former Canadian 10-ball champ Erik Hjorleifson, will compete for prize money. Fund will be raised for Teen Challenge, while raising awareness of drug addiction.

Leave It To Weaver Memorial 9-Ball Tournament
March 24-26
Strokers Billiards, 390 Springbank Drive, London
To Register: call or text 519/645-9360.

