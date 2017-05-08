Coming May 29: THE INTERVIEW – Gary Alan Price.

In our summer edition of THE INTERVIEW, LondonOntarioSports.com editor Jeffrey Reed goes one-on-one with one of London’s most knowledgeable and beloved members of the sports media, Gary Alan Price. “Gapper” holds nothing back as he talks about: his storied career in sports journalism; his success in business; his faith; and the state of sports journalism today in the Forest City.

THE INTERVIEW with Gary Alan Price, coming May 29 only at LondonOntarioSports.com.