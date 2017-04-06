ONERUN Includes Five Days, Five Schools

ONERUN fundraising week, this year benefiting Wellspring London, now includes five high schools over five days.

Breast cancer survivor Theresa Carriere, a coach with the Fanshawe Falcons women’s basketball squad, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She ran an annual 100 km fundraiser, but now hands the torch to local students.

John Paul II has raised more than $155,000, while ONERUN has raised over $800,000.

This year, St. Thomas Aquinas, Clarke Road, Westminster and St. Andre Bessette join the cause.

For more information, visit www.onerun.ca.