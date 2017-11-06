We’re Hiring A Marketing Assistant

We’re Hiring!

LondonOntarioSports.com, and our sister publication, LondonOntarioGolf.com, are hiring a casual staff member:

Marketing Assistant

Job Description:

As the Marketing Assistant with LondonOntarioSports.com and LondonOntarioGolf.com, you will work as a contract worker in your spare time, assisting with the following duties:

Securing sponsorship partners for the Jeffrey Reed Courage Award

Booking and attending speaking engagements for Jeffrey Reed

Assisting with the early-June LondonOntarioSports.com Awards Banquet, including the Courage Award, and the Heart Award (as awarded by LondonOntarioGolf.com)

Occasionally attending special events & charity golf tournaments

Promoting editor Jeffrey Reed’s two sports websites via social media

Assisting Jeffrey with sales of his baseball book, EBBA 40 Years of Baseball

There is also an opportunity to sell advertising at both sports websites.

This position could quickly become a part-time position for a motivated, hard-working self-starter.

Required Qualifications:

Minimum high school diploma

Confident, outgoing

Well connected within the community, and/or willing to learn how to possesses these skills

Confident, able communicator, both written and verbal

Have access to a vehicle

Interested candidates may provide a short cover letter and CV, emailed to:

Jeffrey Reed

Publisher & Editor

LondonOntarioSports.com/LondonOntarioGolf.com

jeff@londonontariosports.com

Interviews will be conducted beginning in early-December. Successful candidate will commence work in early-January 2018. Remuneration will be discussed during interview.

Only those candidates granted an interview will be contacted. All correspondence and provided documents will be held as private and confidential.

We look forward to hearing from you!

The Team at LondonOntarioSports.com and LondonOntarioGolf.com