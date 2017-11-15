Phibbs Sportsperson Of The Year, Start.Ca New Dinner Title Sponsor

London Sportsperson of the Year, Karen Phibbs, and retired professional wrestler, Trish Stratus, will support the Thames Valley Children’s Centre at the London Convention Centre Feb. 12, 2018

London Sports Celebrity Dinner welcomes Start.ca as new title sponsor

LONDON — London-based internet service provider Start.ca is lending its name to the annual London Sports Celebrity Dinner, becoming the fundraiser’s newest title sponsor.

The local partnership — a major boost for the event and its longstanding benefactor, Thames Valley Children’s Centre (TVCC) — was officially announced today along with the first tidbits of news about next year’s benefit dinner and auction.

“Being involved is one of our core values and it’s important to support and give back as an active part of the community,” said Start.ca CEO Peter Rocca. “The Thames Valley Children’s Centre does great work for children and families in the London area and we’re happy to do our small part to help.”

Organizers are celebrating trailblazing women in sports this February beginning with Hockey Canada’s Karen Phibbs, the 2018 London Sportsperson of the Year.

Phibbs, elected Hockey Canada’s first woman officer in 2013, will be recognized for her impressive career in youth hockey development.

“It’s difficult to put into words how honoured I am at being selected and included with those who have been recognized previously with this award; I am deeply humbled,” said Phibbs, who got her start in 1977 as a general manager and assistant coach in the St. Thomas Minor Hockey Association. “I find myself reflecting on those who have been colleagues and mentors, those who have supported and encouraged me to work in a sport and on behalf of an age group I deeply believe in. I thank them, the sponsors of the London Sports Celebrity Dinner, and most important, the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.”

Also featured at the 2018 head table will be Canadian television personality, entrepreneur, and retired professional wrestler, Trish Stratus.

Stratus opened an award-winning eco-friendly yoga studio, Stratusphere, in 2008. She also maintains a successful lifestyle blog where she shares her expert insights into fitness and nutrition while keeping fans updated on her various television and charity appearances.

But it was Stratus’s 11-year career in the male-dominated world of professional wrestling that springboarded her to stardom. The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion is one of the most influential women in WWE history. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

“I am thrilled to have been invited to attend the London Sports Celebrity Dinner this year in support of the Thames Valley Children’s Centre,” Stratus said. “The Centre plays such an important role in the lives of so many children, youth and their families. I’m also really looking forward to visiting London!”

The Start.ca London Sports Celebrity Dinner is returning to the London Convention Centre for the first time in two years on Feb. 12, 2018. Audiences can expect the same amount of celebrity interaction, entertainment, and auction packages that have made the event a London staple for over six decades.

Tickets — $150 for one or $1500 for a table of 10 — make a great Christmas gift and are available now.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ldnsportsdinner.com.

About the Thames Valley Children’s Centre

Thames Valley Children’s Centre serves more than 8,000 children, youth, and their families every year by offering a wide range of services supporting special needs for physical disabilities, communication disorders, developmental delays and autism spectrum disorders. Services are provided to clients ranging in age from birth to 19 years old in 10 counties across Southwestern Ontario.