Hall Of Famer Alomar At Sports Spectacular Head Table

September 21, 2017 | FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Greatest Blue Jay of all time to headline 40th Annual St. Thomas Sports Spectacular in January

Roberto Alomar is among the first guests confirmed for the historic event at the St. Anne’s Centre on January 25th, 2018.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011, the second baseman was recently selected as the best player in the history of the Toronto Blue Jays Franchise. The native of Puerto Rico was a twelve time all-star, winning a pair of World Series titles and the MVP of the 1992 ALCS. He is a big supporter of charities including Special Olympics and is looking forward to coming to St. Thomas.

At this point he will be joined by three others who have accepted invitations to attend.

We continue our tradition of booking a wrestling legend. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be at the Head Table. He’ll be joined by former NHL’er Red Berenson (who played in the 1972 Summit Series) and Mike Wilner returns as Emcee for the fourth straight year.

The 40th Annual event is a longstanding fundraiser for St. Thomas Special Olympics, and the Elgin Association for Community Living. Guests will hear from a great lineup of celebrities, be able to bid on great prizes at the silent and live auctions, and mingle with the head table guests.

“There are so many things about this event that I love,” Wilner said. “A lot of it has to do with the Athletes of the Year that we introduce, they get to do their speeches and they are always fantastic. Its just a great chance for people to meet these incredible sports superstars and they get to just hang out with them. That time before the dinner when there is a two hour period of the hall is open, everyone is looking at the silent auction stuff and talking to the athletes, I don’t think there is anything like that in the world.”

Ricky Steamboat will be coming north from Tampa Florida where he now resides. The WWE Legend was given the nickname “The Dragon” in 1985 by Vince McMahon and stuck with it for the remainder of his career. His win over Randy Savage at Wrestlemania III is considered to be one of the best matches of all-time.

Red Berenson played nearly 1000 games in the NHL but is more widely known as the former Head Coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines. The 6-time NHL All-Star played two games for Team Canada in the 1972 Summit Series and just last week went to Moscow as part of the 45th anniversary of the eight game set with the Russians.

Mike Wilner returns as Emcee after another season in the broadcast booth with the Toronto Blue Jays. Wilner calls three innings of every Jays home game on The Fan 590, as well as hosting the “Jays Talk” post game show for the past 16 years.

More celebrities will be announced leading up to the event.

Founded in 1978 by Father Pat Costello, the St. Thomas Sports Spectacular has raised over 500,000 for local Special Olympics and the Elgin Association for Community Living.

Tickets will be available in the next few weeks.

For more information visit www.​stthomassportsspectacular.​com​.