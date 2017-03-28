CTV News London Eliminates Separate Sports Segment
As of this evening, CTV News London will broadcast sports news in a much different manner.
Gone is the traditional sports segment, anchored by Norman James and Brent Lale. New is the inclusion of sports within the news segment, which will eliminate most local sports news, including the London Knights.
London, as well as Kitchener and Windsor, are affected by the Bell Media decision, which is expected to spread to additional stations.
