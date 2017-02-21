Bud Brings City Revenue

The City of London reports it received $377,514 in 2016 from Budweiser Gardens, down from $572,695 in 2015.

However, the City says because money was spent updating the 14-year-old sports and entertainment facility, gains in 2016 were larger than expected.

The Knights hockey club and Lightning basketball franchise accounted for 51 per cent of the 147 events in 2016. The Bud’s $6 million in revenue last year was slightly less than the two previous years.

The City says it anticipates paying off the remaining $11.4 million in debt on the Bud by 2023.