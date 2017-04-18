Baseball Hall Updating Digs

From the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame:

Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has approved plans to update its museum

A 2500-square foot expansion will enable the Hall to increase collection storage and curatorial work space and establish a library and research centre for its extensive collection of books and archival material. The project will also include updates to the exhibition spaces, including the hall of inductee plaques. The total cost of the initiative is estimated at $850,000, and will be funded by the Hall’s capital reserve fund and a federal grant. The project is currently in the design phase. Construction is expected to commence towards the end of this year.

“This is an important initiative to address the immediate needs of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s collection and to improve the experience for visitors to the museum,” said Adam Stephens, chair of the board of directors. “We are extremely excited about the impact this initiative will have on preserving and promoting baseball history in Canada.”