Ball Hall Opens For 20th Season

HALL OF FAME OPENS FOR IT’S 20TH SEASON IN ST. MARYS

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame is set to open for another season on Saturday, May 6.

The museum will be open on weekends in May (Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and on Victoria Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Starting on June 1 through August 31, the Hall will be open daily (Monday through Saturday) from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Then from September 1 through October 7 we will be open Thursday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hall of Fame will host over 900 events in 2017 as we are home to the Ontario Nationals, Ontario Expos, Ontario Outlaws, St. Marys Minor Ball, St. Marys Slo-pitch, plus host games from the Great Lake Canadians, London Mens League and many other top quality baseball teams. This year we also welcome back teams from Quebec and Ottawa. Baseball tournaments are being held on our site May 6-7, July 7-8, August 3-6 and Slo-pitch tournaments July 1-2, September 9 and 22-24.

The first large event is the Scotts Pitch Hit Run skills competition for kids ages seven to 14 on May 6 at 4 p.m. on King Field. This event is free and kids will compete in strike-throwing, base running and hitting competitions against other kids in their age bracket.

On Saturday, May 13 at 10am we will host the Toronto Blue Jays Honda Instructional Clinic. Registration is open for players aged 8 to 14 and the fee is only $55 plus HST. The Blue Jays Baseball Academy is aware of the need to raise funds therefore will donate part of the registration back. During the four hour clinic, players will rotate through drills that will work on fundamental baseball skills such as: hitting, throwing, fielding, pitching, and base running. Also, each Blue Jays Honda Instructional Clinic participant will receive a Blue Jays hat, T-shirt and baseball manual. Registration only at http:​//toronto.​bluejays.​mlb.​com/tor/baseball_academy/honda​-instructional-clinics/

INDUCTION WEEKEND

Thursday, June 22

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum proudly presents The Opening Pitch, an exclusive reception to launch Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Induction weekend. The event will feature “Conversations with Excellence” hosted by Mike Wilner with additional special guests. Roy Halladay, Vladimir Guerrero, Ray Carter and members of the Team Canada 2015 Men’s Senior National Team will be in attendance. The event is open bar and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 22 at Miller Thomson LLP in Toronto at 40 King Street West, 58th floor from 5:30pm-7:30pm. Tickets are $225 each and can be purchased here: http:​//baseballhalloffame.​ca/visit-us/events/opening-pit​ch

Friday, June 23

The 21st Annual Celebrity Golf Classic & Banquet will be held at the St. Marys Golf and Country Club. Registration will take place at 10 a.m., tee-off will be at 11 a.m. and the banquet will begin at 5 p.m. Teams will be matched up with a celebrity and each player will receive a gift bag and have a chance to win fantastic prizes. If you don’t golf, you can still enjoy the banquet for only $75.

Saturday, June 24

The induction ceremony begins at 1 p.m. up at the Hall of Fame. This year’s induction class includes Toronto Blue Jays legend Roy Halladay, Montreal Expos great Vladimir Guerrero, past Baseball Canada president Ray Carter, British Columbia umpire Doug Hudlin and Team Canada 2015 Senior Men’s National Team – Pan-Am gold medalists. An autograph session will follow the ceremony with the current and past Inductees. Running from 11am-12:30pm come test your pitching speed, have your face painted and meet Blue Jays alumni Duane Ward and Lloyd Moseby and then stick around the rest of the day to enjoy the museum, ballgames, BBQ and auctions.

The Hall is expecting the following celebrities for the festivities: 2017 inductees Roy Halladay, Vladimir Guerrero, Ray Carter and members of Team Canada (Brock Kjeldgaard, Jeff Francis, Chris Robinson, Skyler Stromsmoe, Greg Hamilton, Dave Blatz, Keith Sanford) plus Hall of Famers Pat Hentgen, Howard Starkman, Fergie Jenkins, Tony Fernandez, Pat Gillick, Paul Beeston, Don McDougall, Ron Taylor, Paul Quantrill, Allan Simpson and John Haar. Former major league players Duane Ward, Lloyd Moseby, Billy Atkinson, John Upham, Larry Landreth, Paul Spoljaric, Greg O’Halloran, former NHL’ers Terry Crisp, Merlin Malinowski, Walker Tkaczuk, musician Annakin Slayd and boxer Fitz Vanderpool are also expected to attend.

For more information or tickets for all these events, please email baseball@baseballhalloffame.​ca​ or call 519-284-1838 or visit www.baseballhalloffame.ca.