Vote For Ontario Athlete Of The Year
Ontario Sports Hall of Fame Opens Public Online Vote to Select Ontario Athlete of the Year
The Ontario Sports Hall of Fame has begun their annual public online vote to select the 2016 Syl Apps Athlete of the Year Award recipient. Voting will conclude on March 31st, 2017.
TORONTO, March 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third year, the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame has asked the people of Ontario to cast their vote for who they believe deserves the 2016 Syl Apps Ontario Athlete of the Year Award. The online public vote to determine the award recipient will conclude on March 31st, 2017.
The Syl Apps Athlete of the Year Award celebrates the contributions of top athletes in Ontario, and is awarded to the athlete who has made an outstanding and memorable contribution to Ontario sports during the previous calendar year.
How to vote:
Voting is available at www.oshof.ca or www.surveymonkey.com/r/OSHOF
This year’s finalists include:
Andre De Grasse, Athletics
Derek Drouin, Athletics
Sebastian Giovinco, Soccer
Brooke Henderson, Golf
Ghislaine Landry, Rugby
Rosie MacLennan, Gymnastics
Penny Oleksiak, Swimming
Milos Raonic, Tennis
Aaron Sanchez, Baseball
Brad Sinopoli, Football
Damian Warner, Decathlon
Erica Wiebe, Wrestling
Joey Votto, Baseball
Past award recipients selected by the public include Brooke Henderson (2015) and Brad Sinopoli (2016).
The winner will be recognized with the Class of 2017 at the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony & Awards Gala in Toronto at The Westin Harbour Castle (Metropolitan Ballroom) on October 2, 2017. The OSHOF Board of Directors will be selecting the Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2017, as well as the winners of The Brian Williams Media Award, The Sandy Hawley Community Service Award, and The Bruce Prentice Legacy Award.
For tickets and more information on the 2017 Induction Ceremony & Awards Gala, please call (647) 258-9647 or email info@oshof.ca. Follow the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to see voting results.
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!