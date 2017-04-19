Mike Weir To Enter Canadian Sports Hall Of Fame

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame Presents the Class of 2017

Toronto, April 19, 2017 – Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame revealed the six Athletes, one Team, and two sport “Builders” who will make up the Class of 2017. Induction into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is considered the country’s highest sporting honour and reinforces the incredibly successful athletic careers of the nominees. This year’s Class has broken down barriers, blazed new trails, and served as proud international ambassadors for Canadian values. Each of the inductees selected to join the Class of 2017 have fostered inspiration both on and off the field of play, using sport as a platform to build a better country for their fellow athletes and all Canadians.

In attendance, on behalf of the Government of Canada, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, officially welcomed the Class of 2017. “On behalf of our government, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to all the 2017 inductees to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. What an amazing group of sport leaders. Thank you for the contributions you have made to sport and for helping build strong, inclusive and active communities for all Canadians, especially our young people.”

“We are thrilled to announce the Class of 2017 – a class that features Canada’s greatest Indigenous, National, Olympic and Paralympic sport heroes who will inspire Canadians in sport and life. This group of people is a great reflection of Canada’s rich 150 year sporting history” said Mario Siciliano, President and CEO, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

The distinguished Class of 2017 inductees includes:

◾Carol Huynh, two-time Olympic medallist, Wrestling

◾Cindy Klassen, the most decorated Canadian Winter Olympian in history, Speed Skating

◾Lanny McDonald, Stanley Cup champion, Ice Hockey

◾Gaylord Powless, one of Canada’s most outstanding Lacrosse players

◾Mike Weir, the only Canadian to win the Masters, Golf

◾Simon Whitfield, two-time Olympic medallist, Triathlon

◾Dr. Robert W. Jackson, founder of the Paralympic movement in Canada, Builder

◾Dr. Charles Tator, Scientist and Neurosurgeon with profound impact on the world’s understanding of concussions, Builder

◾The Edmonton Grads Basketball Team, the best basketball team the world has ever seen

The Class of 2017 will be officially inducted during the Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Celebrations on November 9, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Please visit sportshall.ca for more information.

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is a national charitable organization established in 1955. Each year, a class of the country’s most influential and inspiring athletes and sport Builders are inducted. They are true Canadian sports heroes with achievements and life lessons that can inspire all Canadians to be the best they can be in all aspects of life.

ABOUT CANADA’S SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is an international award-winning facility with over 40,000 square feet of inspiring experiences. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, site of the 1988 Olympic Winter Games in Calgary, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame features 12 galleries, more than 50 hands-on interactive experiences and a collection of 100,000 artefacts. Our mission is to share the stories of the achievements of our inducted Honoured Members so that we can inspire all Canadians to be the best they can be in all aspects of life. Please visit www.sportshall.ca to learn more about our education programs, facility rentals and upcoming events.