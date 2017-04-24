LondonOntarioSports.com Awards Banquet Tickets On Sale Now
Tickets are Now Available
2017 LondonOntarioSports.com Awards Banquet
Friday, June 9
Highland Country Club, London
11 a.m. – 12 noon Reception (cash bar)
Musical Entertainment
Delicious Buffet Lunch 12 noon – 1 p.m.
Speeches & Awards 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
We will recognize:
Ali Vlasman – 2nd Annual Jeffrey Reed Courage Award Winner
Mike Silver – 7th Annual London Ontario Golf Heart Award Winner
plus we will recognize the 5th Annual Best of London Golf Awards Winners
Tickets are just $25 and must be paid for in advance of May 31, 2017
Contact Beth at Elizabeth@londonontariosports.com or 519/643-6334
