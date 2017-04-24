LondonOntarioSports.com Awards Banquet Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are Now Available

2017 LondonOntarioSports.com Awards Banquet

Friday, June 9

Highland Country Club, London

11 a.m. – 12 noon Reception (cash bar)

Musical Entertainment

Delicious Buffet Lunch 12 noon – 1 p.m.

Speeches & Awards 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

We will recognize:

Ali Vlasman – 2nd Annual Jeffrey Reed Courage Award Winner

Mike Silver – 7th Annual London Ontario Golf Heart Award Winner

plus we will recognize the 5th Annual Best of London Golf Awards Winners

Tickets are just $25 and must be paid for in advance of May 31, 2017

Contact Beth at Elizabeth@londonontariosports.com or 519/643-6334