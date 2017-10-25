Drake, Smith Enter London Business Hall

Thursday night at the London Convention Centre, the London Economic Development Office and Junior Achievement London & District celebrate the 2017 inductees into the London Business Hall of Fame.

John C. Drake, LLB, has a business career that has spanned over 3 decades. It began when he co-founded DrakeGoodwin Corporation in September 1985. During his time there John invested in manufacturing, distribution and financial services businesses. As a financial buyer, he successfully originated, purchased, and subsequently resold companies across North America ranging in revenues from $10 million to $300 million. While at DrakeGoodwin,

he also co-founded Redtail golf course in Port Stanley, Ontario. It is widely considered one of the premiere golfing experiences in North America. It is well known as a gathering place for politicians, celebrities, business leaders and even hosted Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their visit to Canada in 1997. John is a Member of the 1878 Society of the University of Western Ontario. He is a large contributor to Ridley College, his high school Alma Mater, and Fanshawe College where he established the Charles Drake Memorial Imaging Lab in his father’s memory.

These gifts and many more were made to reinforce his commitment to providing access and opportunity to first class education for Canada’s youth.

Born and raised in London Ontario, Mike Smith graduated from Oakridge High School and continued his studies at Conestoga College in Radio and Television Art . Mike worked in the advertising field for Western University’s U.S.C and then McLean Advertising Agency. While there, his interest turned to the hospitality business. In 1977 Mike opened a sandwich shop called Nitty’s in the City Centre complex. Mike then founded the iconic Joe Kool’s in 1983 followed by Fellini Koolini’s, The Runt Club. Toboggan Brewing (formerly Jim Bob Ray’s) which houses its own craft brewery as well as other establishments in Hamilton, Windsor and suburban Detroit. Mike started London Clean and Green twenty years ago as an annual city-wide event in which community groups, corporations and citizens volunteer to pick up litter, plant trees, remove graffiti and clean up the river. Twenty-five years ago he founded the Joe League which matched his business and employee financial contributions to encourage deserving youth to get involved in positive sporting and cultural activities such as baseball, basketball music and acting lessons. Mike is also a board member of Tourism London and a past member of such boards as the Grand Theatre, Belton House and London Downtown Business Association.

Bios courtesy LEDC, JA London.