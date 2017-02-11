Editorial: Politics Not Welcome At City Arenas





by Jeffrey Reed, Editor, LondonOntarioSports.com

All of this recent talk about banning candy, soda and chocolate bars from the eyes of child athletes is enough to give me a cavity. Absolutely, there are good reasons for digesting any of those aforementioned treats in moderation only. But in our Big-Brother-Is-Watching society, certainly we’re being way too politically correct when it comes to snack-loving youth.

You’ve no doubt learned that in late-January, London city council voted to rid city recreation facilities of candy machines, yet stopped short of giving vending machines with chips and chocolate bars the heave-ho. It blows my mind that council would waste their time, not to mention find it in their power, debating what is good for our young athletes. Even though the City owns the facilities, that responsibility should rest with parents and common sense, not municipal politicians.

Councillor Jesse Helmer, board chairperson for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, said he was “very disappointed we left vending machines in there with sugary drinks.” On paper, he’s right. Why would council ban candy, but not ban soda and chocolate bars? A motion to remove soda was defeated 7-6 – the same vote count which decided the ousting of candy machines.

Some of my fondest memories as a Little League baseball player involved drinking soda. Saturday morning practices starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 noon at McMahon Park were always followed by a trip to The Pop Shoppe by my uncles and my father. The entire team would sit under a tree behind the third base bench, enjoy some pop and enjoy more baseball banter. I can’t recall any of my teammates being obese or diabetic. Of course, face time back then meant playing in parks, not using smartphones.

That same Pee Wee Orioles team would raise hundreds of dollars for trips to Tiger Stadium through pop bottle drives. In fact, when Pepsi ran its poker contests – cards were revealed by peeling off the underside of bottle caps – we used to drink gallons of pop in our attempt to win prizes. I once drank about 20 cans of soda at a family reunion picnic, but that’s a different story. Needless to say, the potato sack race did not end well.

Of course, we have much more information today that spells the health dangers of sugary drinks and treats. Heart and Stroke has just released numbers from a University of Waterloo study that says sugary drink consumption is projected to result in over 63,000 deaths and cost the Canadian healthcare system more than $50 billion over the next 25 years.

According to the study, it is estimated that sugary drink consumption in Canada will be responsible for more than one million cases of overweight and more than three million cases of obesity; almost one million cases of type 2 diabetes; almost 300,000 Canadians with ischemic heart disease; more than 100,000 cases of cancer; almost 40,000 strokes; and almost 2.2 million disability-adjusted life years (the number of years of healthy life lost due to ill health, disability or early death.)

During the recent city council debate, councillor Paul Hubert made a solid point when stating parents should be the ones choosing what their children eat and drink at hockey rinks. Hubert said, “I have spent a lot of time in hockey rinks. It’s the role of parents to educate, but I think choice should be available.”

No doubt, kids will be kids. When their parents aren’t around, they’re going to eat and drink what they want. My brother and sisters and I couldn’t wait to run to the variety store with our weekly allowance and buy a brown bag full of candy. All four of us are athletes and take care of our bodies. Of course, we didn’t sit in front of screens for hours on end – not even during weekly broadcasts of The Brady Bunch or The Partridge Family.

Big Brother will continue to watch more closely than ever before. But banning treats from hockey rinks is a ridiculous waste of time and money. Let the parents and kids decide, and put aside the screens more often. Eating chocolate bars and drinking soda in moderation isn’t going to kill our children or our healthcare system. Taking away vending machines from City-owned rinks, in the grand scheme of things, isn’t going to make a difference.