London Hosts Canada’s Largest Dodgeball Tournament

Fanshawe College hosts Canada’s largest one-day dodgeball tournament Saturday, as the London Dodgeball League (LDL) stages its 5th Annual Forest City Invitational.

Fifteen local teams, 28 recreational-division squads and 26 competitive teams will visit London. Recreational games begin at 9 a.m., with competitive games starting at 3 p.m.

Several Team Canada members will be competing Saturday. Canadian men won gold and women silver in October at the World Dodgeball Federation Championships in Australia.

For more information on the LDL, visit their website here.