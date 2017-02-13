Olympic Duo Racing In London April 30

Two of Canada’s top marathoners will be in the field at the 35th Annual Forest City Road Races.

Eric Gillis, who finished 10th in the Rio Games, and Reid Coolsaet, holder of the second-fastest marathon time in Canada, will race on April 30 but there hasn’t been an announcement yet as to which distance the two Guelph residents will run.

The marathon returns to the event for the first time in about a decade.

Visit http://forestcityroadraces.com for more information.