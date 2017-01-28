Delaware Speedway Unveils IceBreaker Endur 150

Delaware Speedway is excited to officially unveil its format and purse for the inaugural IceBreaker Enduro 150, scheduled for April 15th, 2017.

The event will be run as a 150 lap Enduro style race, with a halftime break. The event will also make use of the old 1990’s green and red flag format, with a modern twist. The complete event breakdown will be posted closer to the event. The race will be scored as a straight up 150 lap race and will be a non-points event, and use the official 2017 Delaware Speedway Bone Stock Series rule book.

Entry into the event will be $100, with 100% of the entry fees going back into the purse for the drivers, meaning 100 entries would result in a $10,000 purse and 200 entries a $20,000 purse.

The breakdown of payouts will be as follows:

1st – 70% of entry fees

2nd – 15% of entry fees

3rd – 10% of entry fees

4th – 5% of entry fees

The breakdown for the purse would mean 100 entries results in the race winner taking a $7,000 payout home, with second taking $1,500, third taking $1,000 and 4th earning $500. If there are 200 entries the winner would take home $14,000! Delaware Speedway management and staff are extremely excited about the event and look forward to record payouts for the popular Bone Stock division, as well as seeing lots of drivers entering the event going for the big payout.

Interested participants looking to build a vehicle for the race can reference the Delaware Speedway website and view the Bone Stock series rule book under the race info tab.

Advanced registration for the event will become available soon, we encourage drivers and fans to follow along on social media and www.delawarespeedway.com for the latest.