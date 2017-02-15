SPECTRA Awards Announced

Lucas Vikings basketball star Sarah Donovan, and John Paul II Jaguars track star Ruach Padhal are the 2017 SPECTRA Award winners.

The awards honour a graduating male and female athlete who also displays excellence in academics, leadership and community involvement.

Donovan is a member of Team Canada’s national development program, and will attend Davidson University in North Carolina on scholarship.

Padhal is two-time defending 800 metre OFSAA champion, and a TVRAA and OFSAA West record holder.