High School Scoreboard February 8
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
H.B. Beal S.S. 42 (J. Chisholm 11.), A.B. Lucas S.S. 38 (A. Mellor 14.)
Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 55, Saunders S.S. 53
Oakridge S.S. 44, Medway H.S. 24
Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 53, Clarke Road S.S. 35
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
H.B. Beal S.S. 56, A.B. Lucas S.S. 54
Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 53, Saunders S.S. 50
Medway H.S. 65, Oakridge S.S. 50
Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 59, Clarke Road S.S. 55
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Oakridge S.S. 3, Medway H.S. 0
H.B. Beal S.S. 3, Westminster S.S. 2
Strathroy D.C.I. 3, Montcalm S.S. 0
Central S.S. 3, North Middlesex D.H.S. 0
Clarke Road S.S. 3, South C.I. 1
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
A.B. Lucas S.S. 3, Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 0
Oakridge S.S. 3, Medway H.S. 0
Central S.S. 3, North Middlesex D.H.S. 0
Clarke Road S.S. 3, South C.I. 0
TVDSB SOUTH EAST JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Central Elgin C.I. 3, Glencoe District H.S. 2
TVDSB SOUTH EAST SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Central Elgin C.I. 3, Glencoe District H.S. 2
TVDSB SOUTH EAST SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Elgin C.I. 50, East Elgin S.S. 29
TVDSB SOUTH EAST JUNIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
East Elgin S.S. 54, Central Elgin C.I. 49
TVDSB SOUTH EAST VARSITY GIRLS HOCKEY
Glendale H.S. 6, East Elgin S.S. 1
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
Catholic Central H.S. 31, London District Christian S.S. 11
St. Mary’s C.H.S. 44, Monseigneur-Bruyere 24
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
Catholic Central H.S. 53 (Hayze 13, Ron 14, Jawonte 10), London District Christian S.S. 33
Monseigneur-Bruyere 49, St. Mary’s C.H.S. 33
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Catholic Central H.S. 3, London District Christian S.S. 0
Monseigneur-Bruyere 3, St. Mary’s C.H.S. 1
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
London District Christian S.S. 3, Catholic Central H.S. 1
Monseigneur-Bruyere 3, St. Mary’s C.H.S. 0
