High School Scoreboard February 10
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakridge S.S. 60, Central S.S. 44
A.B. Lucas S.S. 68, Medway H.S. 39
Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 49, Strathroy D.C.I. 43
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
A.B. Lucas S.S. 67, Strathroy D.C.I. 48
Clarke Road S.S. 56, Oakridge S.S. 27
Medway H.S. 75, Central S.S. 63
TVDSB CENTRAL JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South C.I. 3, North Middlesex D.H.S. 0
Medway H.S. 3, Strathroy D.C.I. 0
Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 3, Central S.S. 1
H.B. Beal S.S. 3, Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 1
Saunders S.S. 3, Clarke Road S.S. 0
Medway H.S. 3, H.B. Beal S.S. 0
Saunders S.S. 3, Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 0
TVDSB CENTRAL SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South C.I. 3, North Middlesex D.H.S. 1
Saunders S.S. 3, H.B. Beal S.S. 0
Central S.S. 3, Sir Wilfrid Laurier S.S. 0
Clarke Road S.S. 3, Medway H.S. 2
Strathroy D.C.I. 3, Sir Frederick Banting S.S. 1
Saunders S.S. 3, Clarke Road S.S. 0
Central S.S. 3, Strathroy D.C.I. 1
TVDSB CENTRAL VARSITY BOYS HOCKEY
Central S.S. 5, Montcalm S.S. 4
Clarke Road S.S. 5, H.B. Beal S.S. 0
LONDON DISTRICT VARSITY BOYS HOCKEY
St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S. 9, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 0
LONDON DISTRICT JUNIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 49, St. Andre Bessette 35
LONDON DISTRICT SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL
Mother Teresa C.H.S. 56 (Rusagara 26), St. Mary’s C.H.S. 31 (Poole 12)
St. Joseph’s C.H.S. 51, Regina Mundi C.H.S. 33
