Register For Canada Games Activity Challenge

Game on! Join thousands of elementary schools across Canada for the Canada Games Activity Challenge. Easy for teachers, fun for kids and tons of rewards for everyone. Register now to start the Challenge on February 13th, 2017.

About Canada Games

Canada’s largest multi-sport event for youth and the best in provincial and territorial sport competition.

Held every two years, alternating between summer and winter, the Canada Games are Canada’s largest multi-sport event for youth (ages 13-18) among the best athletes in the nation. In 2017, the Games turns 50!

National Impact

Since its inception as a unity project in 1967, nearly 100,000 athletes have participated in the Games representing their provincial or territorial teams. Add in over 100,000 coaches, officials and volunteers who have planned and hosted a Canada Games over its proud 50-year history, and you have an idea of the enormous impact the Canada Games has had on the nation.

The Legacies of the Games

In each Canada Games Host Community, valuable legacies are left: enhanced facilities, new sport programs and equipment, and stronger communities. Since the first 1967 Canada Games, close to 500 facilities have been upgraded to national standards, resulting in quality sport venues prepared to host other provincial, national or international events. In total, over $250 million has been invested in communities by the Canada Games.

Inspiring Dreams and Building Champions

The Canada Games Inspire Dreams and Build Champions, and work to create the ultimate impact on Canada’s next generation of national, international and Olympic / Paralympic champions. Since the beginning, the Canada Games has played a prominent role in developing some of Canada’s premier athletes, including:

Toller Cranston (1967), Bob Gainey (1971), Sylvie Daigle (1979), Catriona LeMay Doan (1983 and 1987), Bruny Surin (1985), Annie Pelletier (1989), Hayley Wickenheiser and Marc Gagnon (1991), Steve Nash (1993), Maryse Turcotte (1995), Alexandre Despatie and Adam Van Koeverden (1997), Jennifer Heil (1999) and Bo Hedges (1999, 2003), Jeff Francis (2001), Sidney Crosby and Charles Hamelin (2003) Marianne St Gelais, Steven Stamkos and Mark McMorris (2007), Nathan Mackinnon and Jonathan Drouin (2011).

The Canada Games is a celebration of youth, sport, culture and community, and are the product of ongoing collaboration between the Government of Canada, provincial/territorial governments, host municipalities, the private sector and the Canada Games Council.