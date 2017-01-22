Virtue, Moir Win Seventh National Title

OTTAWA – Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Kaetlyn Osmond Patrick Chan and pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were crowned senior champions Saturday at the 2017 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships.

In pairs, two-time world champions Duhamel and Radford, from Lively, Ont., and Balmertown, Ont., collected a pairs’ record sixth national title with 227.23 points. Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch of Toronto were second at 208.24 and Kirsten-Moore-Towers of St. Catharines, Ont., and Michael Marinaro of Sarnia, Ont., third at 198.74.

‘’There were some small mistakes but it didn’t take away from the overall performance of the program,’’ said Radford. ‘’It’s actually the perfect kind of skate we want to have at this point in the season and especially after that rough skate at the Grand Prix Final (in December)’’.

In men’s competition, Chan, from Toronto, equalled the mark for most national titles with his ninth earning 296.86. Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., was second at 255.77 and Nam Nguyen of Toronto third at 240.60.

In women’s competition, Osmond, fromMarystown, N.L., survived two falls to win the gold medal with 219.66 points. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., took the silver with 211.09 and defending champion Alaine Chatrand of Prescott, Ont., was third at 182.07.

‘’I was so nervous,’’ said Osmond, with her third career national crown. ‘’I didn’t deliver the program that I wanted but I’m super happy with the result. This third win feels so much better. I may have taken the first two for granted. I’m going to enjoy this as much as I can and get ready for worlds.’’

In ice dancing, Virtue and Moir, from London, Ont., and Ilderton, Ont., dominated with 203.15. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., were second at 192.73 and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto third at 189.68.

‘’That was a big program for us,’’ said Moir, now with seven national titles with Virtue. ‘’It’s always special to get a Canadian title. Tessa and I were proud of both our performances here. It’s a huge step for us as we build for the world championships.’’