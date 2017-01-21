Short Program Record For Virtue, Moir

OTTAWA – Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown, N.L., and ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir broke Canadian records in their respective short programs Friday at the 2017 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships.

In women’s competition, Osmond landed three triple jumps, including two in her opening combo, and earned a Canadian record 81.01 points. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., is second after collecting 75.04 and defending champion Alaine Chartrand of Prescott, Ont., is third 67.41 points.

‘’The crowd was phenomenal, I’m glad they enjoyed it as much as I did,’’ said Osmond. ‘’I was able to get a clean program and enjoy every moment of it. The short program is one that’s been given me confidence all season long.’’

In ice dancing, 2010 Olympic champions Tessa Scott of London, Ont., and Scott Moir of Ilderton, Ont., topped the field after the short dance with a Canadian record 84.36. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., are second at 78.92 just ahead of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto in third at 78.15.

“Every competition is different and this is a special part of our journey because we decided to come back (to competition),” said Moir, who returned to competition this season with his partner after a two-year absence. “This is on our shoulders. We have a different perspective, but the pressure seems to be higher. But we kind of welcome that.”

In the pairs short, two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel of Lively, Ont., and Eric Radford of Balmertown, Ont., tabulated 80.72. Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch of Toronto are second at 72.19 and Kirsten Moore-Towers of St. Catharines, Ont., and Michael Marinaro of Sarnia, Ont., are third at 70.69.

‘’This is a moment to savour for us,’’ said Duhamel. ‘’We came here to nail that short program and we did that. I was hoping to come here and find some balance with the program and I did.’’

In the men’s short program, eight-time Canadian champion Patrick Chan of Toronto is first at 91.50, Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., second at 81.76 and Elladj Baldé of Pierrefonds, Que., third at 77.45.

All four free skates are on Saturday.