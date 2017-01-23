London Loses Sports Legend Dale Creighton
London sports legend Dale Creighton has died at age 82.
An all-around athlete, Creighton was a member of the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League, and is a member of the London Sports Hall of Fame through the induction of the 1951-52 Ontario champion Lou Ball Juniors baseball club.
Creighton was a fullback with the Western Mustangs in 1954-55, and in 1957 when Western won the Yates Cup.
Creighton received a tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and signed a professonal contract with the Montreal Alouettes.
Off the field, Creighton made many contributions to local sports, including assistance with both J.W. Little Memorial Stadium and TD Stadium, plus London YMCA-YWCA.
His obituary is online here.
No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!