London Loses Sports Legend Dale Creighton

January 23, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

London sports legend Dale Creighton has died at age 82.

An all-around athlete, Creighton was a member of the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League, and is a member of the London Sports Hall of Fame through the induction of the 1951-52 Ontario champion Lou Ball Juniors baseball club.

Creighton was a fullback with the Western Mustangs in 1954-55, and in 1957 when Western won the Yates Cup.

Creighton received a tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and signed a professonal contract with the Montreal Alouettes.

Off the field, Creighton made many contributions to local sports, including assistance with both J.W. Little Memorial Stadium and TD Stadium, plus London YMCA-YWCA.

His obituary is online here.

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Provincial/National

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!