London Loses Sports Legend Dale Creighton

London sports legend Dale Creighton has died at age 82.

An all-around athlete, Creighton was a member of the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League, and is a member of the London Sports Hall of Fame through the induction of the 1951-52 Ontario champion Lou Ball Juniors baseball club.

Creighton was a fullback with the Western Mustangs in 1954-55, and in 1957 when Western won the Yates Cup.

Creighton received a tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and signed a professonal contract with the Montreal Alouettes.

Off the field, Creighton made many contributions to local sports, including assistance with both J.W. Little Memorial Stadium and TD Stadium, plus London YMCA-YWCA.

