Nats Edge Legionnaires 2-1

Wednesday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Max Vinogradov scored at 5:15 of the second period to give the London Nationals a 2-1 win over the Sarnia Legionnaires. London out shot Sarnia, 33-19.

After Sarnia’s Jake Vince opened the scoring at 3:29 of the first period, Brenden Trottier tied the game at 6:14. Ethan Nother assisted on both London goals.

Next Games:

Feb. 8 Leamington at London 7:30 p.m.

Feb. LaSalle at London 7:30 p.m.