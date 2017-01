Tuesday night at Lambton Shores, Max Vinogradov scored a hat trick and added an assist as the London Nationals beat the last-place Predators, 8-6.

London sits at 28-10-1 and in second place, six points behind Western Conference-leading LaSalle.

Next Games:

Tonight Chatham at London 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 London at St. Thomas 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 London at LaSalle 2:30 p.m.