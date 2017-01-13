Nats Double Flyers 6-3

January 13, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

After shutting out St. Marys 5-0 at Western Fair Sports Centre on Wednesday, the London Nationals took to the road to double the Leamington Flyers 6-3 Thursday night. Click here for the game sheet.

London now sits 27-8-1 and in second place in Western Conference standings, four points behind first-place LaSalle.

Next Games:
Jan. 18 St. Thomas at London 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 London at Lambton Shores 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 Chatham at London 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 London at St. Thomas 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 London at LaSalle 2:30 p.m.

 

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Nationals

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!