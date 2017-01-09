Nats Beat Maroons 5-2

January 9, 2017

The Jr. B London Nationals had multi-point games Sunday from Austin Kemp, Max Vinogradov, Ethan Nother, Brenden Trottier and Adam Sinclair in their 5-2 win over the Maroons at Chatham.

London sits at 25-8-1, four points behind first-place LaSalle in the Western Conference.

Next Games:
Jan. 11 St. Marys at London 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 London at Leamington 7:10 p.m.
Jan. 18 St. Thomas at London 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20 London at St. Marys 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 London at Lambton Shores 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 Chatham at London 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 London at St. Thomas 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 London at LaSalle 2:30 p.m.

Nationals

