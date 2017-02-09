Nats Beat Flyers 3-1

February 9, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Wednesday night at Western Fair Sports Centre, Brenden Trottier scored and had two assists in the London Nationals’ 3-1 win over the Leamington Flyers.

London sits in second place in the Western Conference at 31-12-1, eight points behind leader LaSalle, and two points ahead of Chatham.

Next Games:
Feb. 15 LaSalle at London 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 London at Strathroy 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 St. Thomas at London 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 Strathroy at London 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 London at Lambton Shores 8 p.m.
Feb. 26 London at Chatham 7 p.m.
End of regular season

