Glover’s Five-Point Night Nets Nats Victory

Saturday night at Strathroy, Brandon Glover collected a goal and four assists, and Brenden Trottier had two goals and an assist as the London Nationals beat the Rockets, 7-4.

Third-place London upped its record to 32-13-1 in the Jr. B Western Conference.

Upcoming Games:

Feb. 20 St. Thomas at London 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 Strathroy at London 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 London at Lambton Shores 8 p.m.

Feb. 26 London at Chatham 7 p.m.

End of regular season