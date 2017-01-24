Western Mustangs This Week

London sports fans will have a variety of options available to them this weekend, with the Mustangs hosting ten events on campus. Only two competitions on this week’s schedule take place outside of Western, with the Mustangs ringette and wrestling teams heading on the road.

All the action gets started this Wednesday as the men’s hockey team takes on the Windsor Lancers on Bell Let’s Talk Day. This year, student-athletes from 53 universities across Canada’s four university sport conferences have teamed up to help grow the conversation and end the stigma around mental illness. Fans at the event will be able to add messages of support on Bell Let’s Talk speech bubbles, as well as sign a large banner supporting mental health awareness.

Men’s Hockey

Wednesday, January 25 vs Windsor – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW 94.9 FM

Friday, January 27 vs Ottawa – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW 94.9 FM

Saturday, January 28 vs McGill – 7 p.m. – Tune in live on OUA.tv and CHRW 94.9 FM

The Mustangs have a jam-packed week, finishing off their regular season home schedule with three games over four days at Thompson Arena. With the playoffs rapidly approaching and only seven games remaining, this week’s contests will be crucial as Western attempts to climb into playoff position.

Wednesday will see the Mustangs host the 11-11-2 Windsor Lancers for the Bell Let’s Talk game as part of the nation-wide effort to engage student-athletes and grow the conversation around mental health. Following their matchup with the Lancers, Western will then take on Ottawa and McGill over the weekend. McGill is one of the most dominant teams in the OUA this year, currently ranked first in the East, with only six losses tarnishing their record. Ottawa can also be expected to provide a tough test as they look to protect their six-game winning streak.

Women’s Volleyball

Saturday, January 28 vs Brock – 12 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

After facing off against the Badgers in their home Bob Davis Gymnasium this past Sunday, Western will get the opportunity to host Brock at Alumni Hall. Sunday’s contest featured a strong performance from the Mustangs, resulting in a three set sweep in favour of Western.

Brock, holding a 3-7 record following the weekend, will be looking to get their season back on track as playoffs begin to approach.

Men’s Volleyball

Saturday, January 28 vs Brock – 2 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs are back in action this weekend, hosting Brock after travelling to St. Catharines and taking down the Badgers in three sets last week. The Badgers returned to the OUA this year after a 15-year absence, and if last week’s face-off is any indication, they’ll be in tough against the Mustangs again this weekend. Consistency is the biggest problem facing the Badgers so far this season, as their technical abilities seem to vary greatly between sets.

Women’s Basketball

Friday, January 27 vs Ottawa – 12 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, January 28 vs Carleton – 6 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Western hosts the best competitors in the OUA North this weekend, with games scheduled against Ottawa and Carleton. The purple and white will get the weekend started under unique circumstances, with a school day game on Friday at noon.

The Gee-Gees hold a 9-3 record heading into the weekend, and have proven that they can hold their own against elite opposition. In their earlier games against McMaster and Carleton, Ottawa stayed competitive throughout all four quarters to keep pace with the OUA’s best.

The Ravens have only dropped one game this season, and been able to maintain a perfect record since November 25. In that time they’ve topped the U SPORTS No. 1 Marauders, and narrowly edged out Ottawa by seven points.

Men’s Basketball

Friday, January 27 vs Ottawa – 2 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Saturday, January 28 vs Carleton – 8 p.m. – Watch live on OUA.tv

Men’s basketball is approaching one of the hardest weekends in the OUA schedule, taking on the two top ranked U SPORTS teams back-to-back. Carleton holds a perfect 12-0 record, while the only game Ottawa has dropped this season was against their cross-town rival.

Statistically speaking, both teams are among the best in the league by both offensive and defensive measures. Perhaps most notable is that the pair allow the fewest points-per-game, meaning that points could be hard to come by for the Mustangs.

Wrestling

Saturday, January 28 – Western Open

Saturday, January 28 – Ontario Junior Championships

It’s a busy weekend for the Mustangs with team members competing both at home and on the road with the Western Open and the Ontario Junior Championships scheduled for Saturday. A number of Mustangs meeting the under-20 requirement will head out to Sudbury for the Ontario Junior Championships, while the rest of the purple and white contingent will compete on home soil as they host the Western Open at Thames Hall. This weekend’s events will be the final chance for the Mustangs to test their skills against outside competition with the OUA Championships coming up next on February 10-11 in Hamilton.

Ringette

Sunday, January 29 at Cambridge – 12 p.m.

Western returns to the ice on Sunday for a rematch against Cambridge as the team prepares for the AA Provincials in March. The two teams have already faced off once this season, resulting in a 3-3 tie.