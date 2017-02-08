Western Mustangs In Championship Mode

Championship season is in full swing at Western with three teams competing for an OUA title this week. Swimming, women’s fencing, and wrestling will all take on the best that Ontario has to offer, while another nine teams will compete in regular season action.

Women’s Volleyball

Saturday, February 11 at Waterloo – 6 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

Sunday, February 12 at Guelph – 12 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

Women’s volleyball is on the road this week for a pair of rematches, kicking off the weekend in Waterloo to take on the Warriors, followed by a matchup with Guelph on Sunday.

Waterloo is the only team who has pushed the Mustangs to five sets this year and will head into the weekend with an 8-5 record. While the Warriors aren’t considered to be a powerhouse, they have proven to be quite resilient against tough opponents.

Guelph holds a 9-5 record and will be looking to avoid a repeat of November’s matchup where the Mustangs not only swept the Gryphons in three – but also only once allowed their opponents to hit the 20-point mark.

Men’s Volleyball

Saturday, February 11 at Waterloo – 8 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

Sunday, February 12 at Guelph – 2 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs will take on Waterloo and Guelph on the road this week as they look to extend their three-game winning streak and improve their 7-4 record. Last time Western faced Waterloo the Mustangs secured a swift 3-0 victory after playing some of their best volleyball of the season.

This weekend will also offer the Mustangs a second chance against the Gryphons, who swept Western in three (18-25, 22-25, 24-26) back in November. Western became increasingly competitive throughout the match and will look to build on their recent momentum when they head to Guelph this weekend.

Women’s Basketball

Wednesday, February 8 vs. Waterloo – 6 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio

Saturday, February 11 at Laurier – 1 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs return to Alumni Hall on Wednesday before hitting the road again on Saturday as they jockey for playoff positioning. Western currently holds the final playoff berth in the OUA, with Waterloo positioned right above in eleventh.

Western will follow that up with a Saturday afternoon contest against the Laurier Golden Hawks. Currently in sixth heading into the post-season, the Golden Hawks are battling for playoff positioning of their own and will aim to repeat the success they had against the purple and white back on November 23 when they topped the Mustangs 69-64 at Alumni Hall.

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday, February 8 vs. Waterloo – 8 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv and CHRW Radio

Saturday, February 11 at Laurier – 3 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

Fresh off of back-to-back wins over the Algoma Thunderbirds this past weekend, the Mustangs are back in action this week with a split home and away schedule. Their week begins on Wednesday when they host Waterloo at Alumni Hall, followed by a Saturday afternoon contest against Laurier in Waterloo.

Western will be looking to avenge a pair of close losses against the Warriors and Golden Hawks from November, when they fell in double overtime to Laurier before dropping an 82-81 decision to Waterloo a few days later.

Women’s Hockey

Saturday, February 11 at Laurier – 2 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

Sunday, February 12 vs. UOIT – 4 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

The Mustangs enter the final three-game stretch of the regular season this weekend as they’ll head on the road to take on Laurier on Saturday afternoon before heading home to host the UOIT Ridgebacks in a Senior Day matchup on Sunday.

Western sits above both Laurier (2-1-14-3) and UOIT (4-3-8-5) in the standings, and will be looking for a pair of wins to help secure a spot in the playoffs. Currently tied for sixth with Laurentian, the Mustangs are only one point behind the Queen’s Gaels for fifth, but are also only a single point ahead of both Brock and Windsor who are battling for the final playoff spot.

Men’s Hockey

Friday, February 10 at Lakehead – 7:30 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

Saturday, February 11 at Lakehead – 7:30 p.m. – Live on OUA.tv

Losses to both Concordia and UQTR over the weekend eliminated the Mustangs from playoff contention, and the purple and white will wrap up their season this weekend in Thunder Bay against the Lakehead Thunderwolves.

Lakehead currently holds down the eighth spot in the OUA West with an 11-13-2 record, however they’re only two points back of Windsor for fifth in the West, meaning that Western will have a chance to play spoiler this weekend and keep the Thunderwolves from moving up in the standings.

Swimming

Thursday, February 9 – Saturday, February 11 – OUA Championships at Toronto

The Mustangs are back in the pool for competition for the first time following the OUA Winter Invitational. Western has already taken on some of the finest teams in the nation in preparation for this week’s OUA Championships, recently going head-to-head with the Varsity Blues for a preview of the toughest competition in the province.

Last year saw both the men’s and women’s teams place second behind Toronto with two gold medals, eight podium finishes, and one OUA record.

Wrestling

Saturday, February 11 – OUA Championships at McMaster

Men’s and women’s wrestling will be in Hamilton on Saturday to take on the top teams in Ontario at the OUA Championships. Both teams have been noted as one of the finest in the nation in their respective categories, with the men being a mainstay on the U SPORTS Top 10 all season long, and the women recently returning to the national rankings for the past two weeks.

Women’s Fencing

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 12 – OUA Championships – at Queen’s

Women’s fencing makes the trek to Kingston this weekend as they take on the best that Ontario has to offer at the OUA Championship. Last year the Mustangs took bronze at the event, with Western claiming two medals in team competition and one in individual action.

Track and Field

Friday, February 10 – Saturday, February 11 – at Windsor Team Challenge

The track and field team will split up again this weekend to cover more ground, with a small group heading to Geneva, Ohio for the SPIRE DI Invitational while the majority of the team will compete in Windsor.

Both the men’s and women’s teams have been impressive so far this season, with the Mustangs men’s team currently ranked in third on the U SPORTS Top 10, while the women’s team moved up to fourth in this week’s rankings.

Ringette

Saturday, February 11 vs Waterloo-Dawson – 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 12 at Waterloo-Greer – 7 p.m.

Mustangs ringette will take on two of their most familiar opponents this weekend with a pair of games against Waterloo-Dawson and Waterloo-Greer in preparation for March’s AA Provincials.

The team has competed against Waterloo-Dawson three times this season for a 1-2 record, while Waterloo-Greer has already met the Mustangs six times.

Table Tennis

Saturday, February 11 at MyTTC

The Mustangs will be in Mississauga this weekend for their second competition of the season. Last year saw the women’s team go undefeated at the same tournament for first place, while the co-ed team took third.

The weekend’s contest is the final opportunity for the athlete to hone their skills before travelling to Michigan for the NCTTA Great Lakes Regional Championship in early March, which will determine whether Western will have a repeat appearance at the NCTTA National Championships.