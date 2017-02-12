Mustangs Win OUA Women’s Fencing Title

KINGSTON, Ont. – The Western Mustangs claimed the OUA Women’s Fencing banner on Sunday afternoon at the Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC) at Queen’s University finishing with 259 points, just three ahead of the silver medalist RMC Paladins.

The banner is the 10th overall for the Mustangs which moves them into a tie with Toronto for the most of any OUA women’s fencing school. The title is also the first for the Mustangs since the 1992-93 season, and ended the Queen’s Gaels streak of three straight championship wins; Queen’s finished with 233 points and took OUA bronze after leading heading into the final day.

After sitting in second place and trailing Queen’s by 26 points heading into Sunday, the Mustangs finished strong, medaling in all three events on the final day and finding the top of the podium in the Team Sabre.

Western’s Victoria Edwards added to her medal collection after claiming a bronze Saturday by teaming up with Jenny Du, Daphne Huang and Kathryn Ordzuk in the Team Sabre to defeat the McMaster Marauders and take gold. Roxanna Belaoussoff also claimed a second medal on Sunday as the Mustangs Epee Team finished with bronze, while their Team Foil defeated the Ryerson Rams to also earn a spot on the podium with a bronze medal.

The RMC Paladins narrowly missed out on the OUA banner falling just three points behind Western. The RMC Foil Team of Marilyne Lafortune, Belanna McLean, Erica Park and Chelsea St-Amand took down the Toronto Varsity Blues 45-44 in the match for gold. The Paladins had a chance for another gold medal but lost in the Team Epee final to Carleton and settled for OUA silver. The Ravens trio of Emese Dukai-Branscombe, Madelyn Krasnay and Sharon Schuppe were gold medalists in the Team Epee.

The bronze medalist Queen’s Gaels were only able to medal once on Sunday after a strong start in the individual events. The Gaels Sabre quartet of Kori Speck-Altenpohl, Lily Jiang, Karen Zeng and Tina Zhang fended off a strong RMC side to claim the OUA bronze.

RMC’s Patricia Howes was awarded the OUA’s Christian Vidosa Trophy as Coach of the Year.

TEAM RELAY RESULTS

Women’s Epee Team Event

Bronze: Western

Silver: RMC

Gold: Carleton

OUA All-Star: Emese Dukai-Branscombe, Carleton

Women’s Sabre Team Event

Bronze: Queen’s

Silver: McMaster

Gold: Western

OUA All-Star: Kathryn Orydzuk, Western

Women’s Foil Team Event

Bronze: Western

Silver: Toronto

Gold: RMC

OUA All-Star: Vivian Poon, Western

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Women’s Epee Individual Event

Bronze: Roxanna Belaoussoff, Western

Silver: Cecily McDonnell, RMC

Gold (Dr. Al English Trophy recipient): Isabelle Gauthier, Ottawa

Women’s Sabre Individual Event

Bronze: Victoria Edwards, Western

Silver: Rebecca Jeffrey, Toronto

Gold (Fred Wach Trophy recipient): Lily Jiang, Queen’s

Women’s Foil Individual Event

Bronze: Sharon Schuppe, Carleton

Silver: Jessie Pollett, Queen’s

Gold (Maitre Ken Wood Trophy recipient): Marcena Lau, Ryerson

OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS (FINAL)

Western – 259

RMC – 256

Queen’s – 233

Toronto – 190

Carleton – 131

McMaster – 128

Ryerson – 118

Ottawa – 100

York – 37

Brock – 30

Trent – 15

Guelph – 0